EDITORIAL | Messy politics tarnish brand SA

PREMIUM

This year, perhaps more than any other time recently, has shown us how misguided many South Africans were to believe that the election of Cyril Ramaphosa as ANC president, and subsequently head of state, would usher in a perceived renewal for the country.



Notwithstanding some visible efforts by the president to take this country forward, it is evident that his assumption of political and state power was also the beginning of a calculated and brutal fight-back by those who believed their constituencies were threatened by or opposed to his brand of politics...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.