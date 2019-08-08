EDITORIAL | Messy politics tarnish brand SA
This year, perhaps more than any other time recently, has shown us how misguided many South Africans were to believe that the election of Cyril Ramaphosa as ANC president, and subsequently head of state, would usher in a perceived renewal for the country.
Notwithstanding some visible efforts by the president to take this country forward, it is evident that his assumption of political and state power was also the beginning of a calculated and brutal fight-back by those who believed their constituencies were threatened by or opposed to his brand of politics...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.