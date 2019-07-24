Sorry if it’s a bumber, but it isn’t Carl and Busisiwe in that pic

I’ve studied the photo. I’ve read the allegations and conspiracy theories. And I’m not buying them. Call me captured, but I believe Carl Niehaus and Busisiwe Mkhwebane.



I know this isn’t the biggest story in the world. You could argue, for example, that I should be focusing on the arrival of Boris Johnson in Downing Street. But given that Niehaus is a more capable and trustworthy leader than Johnson, I’m staying on this one. ..

