SA journalism needs a clean-up

PREMIUM

By Carol Paton -

After Tiso Blackstar (owner of The Herald, Weekend Post, Business Day, Financial Mail, Sunday Times and Sowetan) announced on Thursday it would sell its media interests to the Lebashe Investment Group, I asked my esteemed colleague Peter Bruce why he thought Tshepo Mahloele wanted to own a newspaper.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.