Letter | Andile Lungisa will be back

It's so unfortunate to lose young, bright minds like Andile Lungisa in the political spectrum because of an error of judgment.

He was such an inspiring, young and upcoming politician to the young people in the Eastern Cape.

The ANC Youth League was looking up to him, but he found himself in this embarrassing situation.

And I hope he will learn a lesson out of this – that violence does not solve the problem, it perpetuates it.

I’m not writing a political obituary for him, as I know he will come back with a bang.

I’m praying to God that the elders in the council will guide the young lions in the right direction in future in the Nelson Mandela Bay council.

Lungisa should pull himself together, and this is not the end of the world for him.

Aluta continua!

Mzwandile Pepe Nkomomnini, Zwide, Port Elizabeth