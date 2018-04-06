Letter | Remember day I met Winnie

But I was determined to get a scoop for my newspaper.

Madikizela-Mandela gave me the necessary details, and I thanked her and wished her very well.

The story was published on page one of the Rand Daily Mail and the editor-in-chief congratulated me.

I soon became a professional full-time journalist on the staff of various newspapers in Johannesburg, Cape Town and also in Port Elizabeth.

Madikizela-Mandela was the greatest and bravest woman I ever interviewed in my journalism career.