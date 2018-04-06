Easter manna from heaven for anglers

By all reports angling has been “manna from heaven” this past Easter weekend. Visitors should also not have been disappointed with the conditions.

Fish have been caught in the estuaries and along the shores, and the deep sea has also produced very well, with species being caught that are not day-to-day species either.

If ever there was a time to “invest” in an outing to sea it is now, as the fish are definitely around. There are a number of boats available that operate at both the ports of Port Elizabeth and St Francis.

A black cube head (cubiceps baxteri), a fish only known to occur in the waters around New South Wales, has washed up at Beachview and some strange catches have been made of late, including a tropical yellowtail.

The warm water is very close (not the current) at the moment and a boat’s fuel range is radically reduced as the distances are naturally less.

The shark fishing that takes place in the bay of St Francis is now in the spotlight as a result of the “chumming” that takes place with this type of angling.

Naturally the fish are very much inshore, hence the conflict of interest.

Similarly the “dumping” of sardines that has been witnessed recently also makes one wonder if shark attacks will become more prevalent now.

The surfer who was attacked this week does not seem to have been bitten by a big shark.