World

WATCH | Climate activists turn the waters of Rome’s Trevi Fountain black

By Euronews - 22 May 2023

Environmental activists from “Ultima Generazione” (Last Generation) poured a black liquid into Rome's iconic Trevi Fountain in a protest against the “inaction” of Italy's government and institutions on climate change.

The group accused the government of continuing to invest in fossil fuels which are “the cause of the climate crisis that has hit Emilia Romagna and Marche in recent days, devastating the territory, claiming 14 lives, forcing 10,000 people to abandon their homes and leaving 28,000 others without light”.

Police detained the activists about 20 minutes after their demonstration started.

In the past the group has hurled paint at Milan’s famed La Scala opera house, thrown food over the glass protecting famous paintings and sprayed orange paint on the façade of the Italian Senate.

