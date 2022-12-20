×

Six dead including suspect in shooting near Toronto

By Ismail Shakil - 20 December 2022
A person walks under the police line after a fatal mass shooting at a condominium building in the Toronto suburb of Vaughan in Ontario, Canada, on December 19 2022.
Image: REUTERS/Carlos Osorio

Six people including the suspect died and one was seriously injured in a shooting at a residential building in the city of Vaughan in Canada's Ontario province on Sunday night, police said.

The suspect, a 73-year-old man, was shot at by police and pronounced dead at the scene, Ontario's Special Investigations Unit (SIU) said in a statement Monday morning.

The SIU, which investigates deaths involving police, said it was looking into the death of the suspect and that a postmortem was scheduled for Tuesday.

Authorities have not released more information about the victims or the suspect's motive.

“We're in the process of doing notifications to those families, so at this point I can't share any information on the victims or the subject,” York regional police chief Jim MacSween told reporters, according to local media.

Police responded to a call about an “active male shooter who had shot several victims” at a condominium in Vaughan, just north of Toronto, the York regional police department said.

An investigation is ongoing, it said, adding that there was no further threat to public safety.

Reuters

