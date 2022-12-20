The ANC announced Cyril Ramaphosa as president, the deputy president is Paul Mashatile, the national chairperson is Gwede Mantashe, secretary-general is Fikile Mbalula, first deputy secretary-general is Nomvula Mokonyane, second deputy secretary-general Maropene Ramokgopa, while the new treasurer-general is Gwen Ramokgopa.
The party is also due to elect a new national executive committee. The conference started on Friday and ends on Tuesday.
LISTEN | ANC top 7 led by Cyril Ramaphosa starts work immediately - what’s next at conference
Image: Thulani Mbele
The new ANC top 7 announced on Monday that it will be a case of boots on the ground immediately.
Political analyst Dr Sithembile Mbete speaks on what’s to follow at the ANC elective conference at Nasrec and weighs in on the group elected to lead the ruling party.
Listen:
The ANC announced Cyril Ramaphosa as president, the deputy president is Paul Mashatile, the national chairperson is Gwede Mantashe, secretary-general is Fikile Mbalula, first deputy secretary-general is Nomvula Mokonyane, second deputy secretary-general Maropene Ramokgopa, while the new treasurer-general is Gwen Ramokgopa.
The party is also due to elect a new national executive committee. The conference started on Friday and ends on Tuesday.
