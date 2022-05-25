WATCH | 'What are we doing?' US senator pleads for action after Texas shooting claims 21

There's just not a coincidence that we're the high-income-world's deadliest nation and we have the loosest gunlaws. You know, guns flow in this country like water. And that's why we have mass shooting after mass shooting.”

Previous efforts to pass new federal restrictions on guns failed after the Sandy Hook shooting, a 2017 attack on Republican members of Congress practising baseball, and an attack just 10 days ago at a Buffalo, New York, grocery store.

Many Republican lawmakers, who typically oppose new restrictions on gun ownership, after past attacks have argued that the US needs to do more to end mental illness, which can drive some shooters.

“Spare me the bullshit about mental illness,” Murphy said, anticipating that response to Tuesday's massacre, which killed two teachers and 19 students.

“We don't have any more mental illness than any other country in the world. You cannot explain this through a prism of mental illness because we're not an outlier on mental illness ... We're an outlier when it comes to access to firearms and the ability of criminals and very sick people to get their arms on firearms.

“That's what makes America different.”