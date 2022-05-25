WATCH LIVE | Memorial service for former Joburg mayor Mpho Moerane
A memorial service for former Johannesburg mayor Mpho Moerane is being held on Wednesday.
Moerane died in hospital last Wednesday after suffering injuries in a car crash.
TimesLIVE
