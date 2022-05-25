×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

WATCH LIVE | Memorial service for former Joburg mayor Mpho Moerane

By TimesLIVE - 25 May 2022

A memorial service for former Johannesburg mayor Mpho Moerane is being held on Wednesday.

Moerane died in hospital last Wednesday after suffering injuries in a car crash.

TimesLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Stellenbosch students march to demand expulsion of student Theuns du Toit and ...
Police trainees ‘put through hell’

Most Read