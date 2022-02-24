World

Pupils at 16 Nelson Mandela Bay schools dressed for success

By Herald Reporter - 24 February 2022
EnviroServ Waste Management distributed school uniforms to pupils at 16 Bay schools this week. From left are Swartkops Primary pupils Ethan Greef and Axolile Mhgcongo, Susan Alcock of Enviroserv, school principal Kona Mbilana and fellow pupils Aiden Olifant and Aluphell Zayedwa
Image: SUPPLIED

EnviroServ Waste Management is spreading the love to school pupils in the Bay, having donated R80,000 worth of uniforms for underprivileged pupils.

The handovers to 16 schools began this week and formed part of the company’s Dress a Learner Programme, which was established in 2013.

EnviroServ public affairs manager Makgabo Van Niekerk said five pupils at each of the schools would receive a shirt, tunic or pants, jersey, dry bag, tie, socks and shoes. 

“EnviroServ realises that a good education opens doors.

“It is critical to invest in our children and, by extension, the future of our country,” Van Niekerk said.

The programme is a collaborative effort between community leaders, the basic education department and EnviroServ.

The schools included are Magxaki High, Swartkops Primary, Lonwabo Special School, Vukanibantu Primary, Cingani High, Vulumzi High, Colchester Primary, Coega Primary, Siyaphambili Primary, Ncedo High, Mfesane High, Mboniselo Primary, Ikhwez’elihle Primary, James Jolobe High, Khulile Primary and Fumisa ukoma Primary.

The selected schools are in wards in the vicinity of EnviroServ’s Aloes waste facility.

Invited guests at each handover included officials from the education department, community leaders including ward councillors, principals, teachers, school governing body members and parents.

