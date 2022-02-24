Children as young as five joined July looting, says Soweto civic leader

While hundreds of people were arrested after the damage and looting of malls in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal in the July 2021 unrest, a Soweto community leader has painted a bleak picture of how children, some as young as five years old, participated in the crimes.

“There were five-year-olds carrying looted items because they saw their fathers, mothers and uncles carrying looted things,” said Themba Makhubela of the Bahlali Baduli non-profit organisation.

He was testifying before the SA Human Rights Commission which is probing the unrest which flared up shortly after the imprisonment of former president Jacob Zuma. Scores of businesses were destroyed and more than 300 people lost their lives.

Makhubela told the commission how he and other community members watched helplessly as they saw people, many of whom they knew personally, loot the Diepkloof Mall.