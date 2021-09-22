World

Earthquake of magnitude 5.6 strikes near Melbourne, Australia

By Reuters - 22 September 2021
Damaged buildings (Betty's Burgers) following an earthquake are seen along Chapel Street on September 22, 2021 in Melbourne, Australia.
Image: Asanka Ratnayake/Getty Images

An earthquake of magnitude 5.6 struck near Melbourne in Australia on Wednesday, the GFZ German Research Centre for Geosciences said.

The quake was at a depth of 10 kilometers (6.21 miles) and was near the southeast coast of Australia, GFZ added. 

A falcon looks on after stepping away from its nest with eggs upon experiencing tremors from a magnitude 6.0 earthquake that struck near Melbourne, Victoria, Australia, September 22, 2021, in this still image from video obtained via social media.
Image: MIRVAC via REUTERS
