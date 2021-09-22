Earthquake of magnitude 5.6 strikes near Melbourne, Australia
An earthquake of magnitude 5.6 struck near Melbourne in Australia on Wednesday, the GFZ German Research Centre for Geosciences said.
The quake was at a depth of 10 kilometers (6.21 miles) and was near the southeast coast of Australia, GFZ added.
RT @Quicktake ”The main thing is everybody is safe.”— Keynode's TechTalk (@_techtalkng) September 22, 2021
Australia’s biggest #earthquake in 5 years has caused damage in Melbourne. The magnitude 5.8 quake was at a depth of 10 km (6 miles)pic.twitter.com/q0sQjm81iT
Just In: Earthquake with magnitude 6.0 earthquake struck #Australia near Melbourne on Wednesday,— AWARENESSBLOG9JA (@Awarenesblog9ja) September 22, 2021
This earthquake is considered to be biggest quake on record says Geoscience in Australia.#Australia #earthquake pic.twitter.com/SPVukp3pBh