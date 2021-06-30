Death toll in Florida building collapse rises to 12 with 149 missing

In April 2021, the condominium association's president warned residents that concrete damage identified in the report had “got significantly worse” and urged them to pay some $15 million in assessments needed to make repairs, according to media accounts.

Florida emergency management director Kevin Guthrie said local authorities on Tuesday had asked the federal government to send additional urban search-and-rescue teams to the scene in the oceanfront town of Surfside, adjacent to Miami Beach.

Authorities said they held out hope that survivors might yet be located in the pile of pulverised concrete and twisted metal left when nearly half of the 12-story, 136-unit tower caved in on itself. The search operation has been hampered by intermittent showers and thunderstorms.

“The rescue effort continues unabated except for that brief lightning storm we had today,” Surfside Mayor Charles Burkett said.

No-one has been pulled alive from the wreckage since a few hours after one side of the high-rise crumbled into a heap, and the prospects for achieving another rescue grew dimmer by the hour.

Fire officials have spoken of detecting faint sounds from inside the rubble pile and finding voids deep in the debris large enough to possibly sustain life.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Chief Alan Cominsky said search-and-rescue personnel faced a daunting task while working 12-hour shifts in the heat and humidity.

“That building collapsed almost in a footprint of where that building stood — we're talking about 12 stories, with subterranean garages all within that same footprint,” Cominsky said. “I'm sure to emphasise the magnitude of what we encountered, what we're seeing.”

On Monday evening, Levine Cava used grim terms to describe the anguish faced by families of the missing.

“They are coping with the news that they might not have loved ones come out alive and still hoping that they will,” the mayor said. “Their loved ones may come out as body parts.”