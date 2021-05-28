WATCH | The Ugandan entrepreneur turning trash into handbags

Ugandan entrepreneur Faith Aweko is the founder of Reform Africa, a recycling brand that turns waste to wealth.

Aweko has turned Kampala’s garbage problem into a solution-based business opportunity. Transforming plastic waste into handbags, she calls herself a "wastepreneur".

Aweko employs eight women who source the plastic and transform it into handbags that are sold locally and internationally.

Aweko is a member of MOTIV Tribe, which works with creatives and makers in Africa empowering them to refine and scale their businesses to meet demand for local and international markets.