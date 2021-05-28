World

WATCH | The Ugandan entrepreneur turning trash into handbags

By TimesLIVE - 28 May 2021

Ugandan entrepreneur Faith Aweko is the founder of Reform Africa, a recycling brand that turns waste to wealth.

Aweko has turned Kampala’s garbage problem into a solution-based business opportunity. Transforming plastic waste into handbags, she calls herself a "wastepreneur".

Aweko employs eight women who source the plastic and transform it into handbags that are sold locally and internationally.

Aweko is a member of MOTIV Tribe, which works with creatives and makers in Africa empowering them to refine and scale their businesses to meet demand for local and international markets.  

Self-proclaimed 'wastepreneur' Faith Aweko sorts polythene waste alongside her workers, for transformation into handbags, at the Social Innovation Academy (Sina) in Mpigi district, Uganda, on April 20 2021.
Image: REUTERS/Abubaker Lubowa
Faith Aweko loads polythene waste at a heat presser for transformation into handbags at the Social Innovation Academy in Mpigi district, Uganda, on April 20 2021.
Image: REUTERS/Abubaker Lubowa
Faith Aweko displays finished handbags made from transformed polythene waste at Reform Africa in Mpigi district, Uganda, on April 20 2021.
Image: REUTERS/Abubaker Lubowa
Ugandan 'wastepreneur' Faith Aweko shows off some of the handbags made from transformed polythene waste at Reform Africa in Mpigi district, Uganda, on April 20 2021.
Image: REUTERS/Abubaker Lubowa

#BeInnovative Meet Faith Aweko, A Wastepreneur From Motiv. She is one of the makers at the MOTIV Tribe at the maker...

Posted by CEO East Africa Magazine on Friday, November 20, 2020

TimesLIVE

