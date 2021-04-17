Iran state TV identifies man it says was behind blast at Natanz nuclear site
Iran's state television on Saturday identified a man it said was behind a recent explosion at its main Natanz nuclear plant.
"Reza Karimi, the perpetrator of this sabotage..., has been identified," state TV said. It said he had fled Iran before last Sunday’s blast that Iran has blamed on Israel.
"Necessary and legal steps for his arrest and return to the country are underway," the television added.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.