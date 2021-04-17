World

Iran state TV identifies man it says was behind blast at Natanz nuclear site

By Reuters - 17 April 2021
A view of the Natanz uranium enrichment facility 250 km (155 miles) south of the Iranian capital Tehran, in this Maxar Technologies satellite image taken last week and obtained by Reuters on April 12, 2021.
Image: Satellite image ©2021 Maxar Technologies/Handout via REUTERS

Iran's state television on Saturday identified a man it said was behind a recent explosion at its main Natanz nuclear plant.

"Reza Karimi, the perpetrator of this sabotage..., has been identified," state TV said. It said he had fled Iran before last Sunday’s blast that Iran has blamed on Israel.

"Necessary and legal steps for his arrest and return to the country are underway," the television added. 

