Bangladesh’s first transgender news presenter makes her debut
A Bangladeshi woman is the first news presenter in the country’s history to openly identify as transgender, The Guardian reports.
Tashnuva Anan Shishi delivered a three-minute news bulletin with the private broadcast channel Boishakhi TV on International Women's Day, a landmark moment for transgender rights and equality in the south-Asian country home to an estimated 1.5 million transgender people.
In January, Shishi also became the first transgender person in Bangladesh to study for a master’s in public health at the James P Grant School of Public Health in Dhaka.
