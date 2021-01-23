Another cyclone, growing stronger, set to hit central Mozambique

A powerful storm approaching Mozambique was upgraded on Friday to a tropical cyclone, on course to deluge an area already submerged by floodwaters and still recovering from Cyclone Idai less than two years ago.

Cyclone Eloise, fuelled by the warm Indian Ocean waters of the Mozambique channel, gained tropical cyclone status with its strength equivalent to a category two storm, the World Meteorological Organisation (WMO), said.

It warned the storm would pummel central Mozambique with hurricane-force winds and heavy rains. It said gusts could reach between 150km/h and 200km/h near the point of impact.

It was expected to make landfall on Saturday around 0300 GMT near the port city of Beira, in a region that bore the brunt of the devastation from Cyclone Idai in March 2019.