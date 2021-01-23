Face masks begin to litter Eastern Cape beaches
Added pollution to shoreline adds to regular concerns like plastic and fishing nets
Discarded face masks, mostly of the blue disposable variety, are being found all too frequently along Eastern Cape shorelines.
While East London Museum scientist Kevin Cole says the amounts he has encountered on beaches and rivers is not “massive”, the masks are adding to the existing pollution problem along the coastline...
