Pay cuts and forced overtime: Covid-19 takes heavy toll on Ethiopia's garment workers

“We had to work (more) to fill in the gap,” Tigist said in the tiny, bare room she rents with another worker for 275 birr (about $7) per month each — eating up almost half her monthly salary of 650 birr.

“We fear catching the virus too but we must continue because we don't have any other option,” she said, adding that she had to work to avoid being a “burden” to her poor family who live in a southern village.

Since coming back from furlough, she said she has been working an extra six hours per week — work for which she has not been paid, instead being given occasional $0.13 top-up cards for her mobile phone.

At least five other women reported similar experiences since factories reopened.

They said they worked for manufacturers including KGG Garments PLC and Indochine Apparel PLC, which supply big brands such as The Children's Place and Levi Strauss & Co.

A manager at KGG Garments PLC and the head of human resources at Indochine Apparel PLC denied the workers' allegations of unpaid, forced overtime and said their factories had not closed during the pandemic.

Fitsum Ketema, general manager of the Hawassa Industrial Park, said “there are no such practices in our park”.

“Our companies are running their business respecting the law of the country,” Ketema said in a text message.

The Children's Place and Levi Strauss & Co did not respond to requests for say.

LOWEST PAID

More than a dozen industrial parks were built in Ethiopia in recent years as part of ambitious plans to turn the poor, mainly agrarian nation into a manufacturing powerhouse, attracting investors with tax breaks, cheap loans and labour costs.

The Hawassa industrial park, which lies some 275km (170 miles) south of the capital, Addis Ababa, was inaugurated in 2016 and employed about 28,000 workers before the outbreak.