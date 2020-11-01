World

At least five killed in Ivory Coast election clashes

By Reuters - 01 November 2020
People wait for the opening of a polling office during the presidential election in Abidjan, Ivory Coast, on October 31 2020.
People wait for the opening of a polling office during the presidential election in Abidjan, Ivory Coast, on October 31 2020.
Image: REUTERS/Luc Gnago

At least five people were killed and many others wounded in election day clashes in opposition strongholds in Ivory Coast, officials said on Sunday.

Voting took place on Saturday with President Alassane Ouattara seeking a third term that his opponents say is unconstitutional.

Results are expected on Sunday. 

