At least five killed in Ivory Coast election clashes
At least five people were killed and many others wounded in election day clashes in opposition strongholds in Ivory Coast, officials said on Sunday.
Voting took place on Saturday with President Alassane Ouattara seeking a third term that his opponents say is unconstitutional.
Results are expected on Sunday.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.