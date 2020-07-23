Armed with social media, Zimbabwean youth fight coronavirus 'infodemic'

Although relatively low compared to the rest of the continent, Zimbabwe is experiencing an uptick in the number of coronavirus infections, with more than 1,800 cases and at least 26 deaths, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

To stem the spread of the disease, Zimbabwean youth working with development charity Voluntary Service Overseas (VSO) have taken to Twitter, WhatsApp, Facebook and radio to comb through online comments, identify and correct Covid-19 misinformation.

The spread of coronavirus misinformation has been a global issue, with the World Health Organization describing it as an "infodemic".

While tech giants WhatsApp and Facebook have teamed up with African governments to tackle fake news through interactive bots, adverts and push notifications, VSO volunteers are leading the battle within their communities.

Across the continent, 86% of Africans aged 18-24 own a smartphone and nearly 90% use it for social media, according to a survey by the South African-based Ichikowitz Family Foundation.

VSO volunteers are tapping into the informal conversations taking place on these platforms.

"If we do not get facts out there, people will continue to live as they wish and the number of people who get the virus will continue to spread," Mutsinze told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.

'PART OF THE SOLUTION'

When Zimbabwe's lockdown was announced in March, Christon Zimbizi, a VSO project manager based in Harare, assembled volunteers, including Mutsinze, and asked them how they thought they could tackle the pandemic.

"We gave them the job of coming up with a plan and a budget and they decided that they could use social media, memes, radio, online videos and WhatsApp stickers in local languages to fight fake news about the virus," said Zimbizi.

Zimbabwe has 16 official languages.