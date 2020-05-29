China passes law enforcing '30-day cooling off period' before getting divorced

Married couples in China who want to break up must first complete a “30-day cooling off period” before their divorce request can be officially approved.

According to a CNA report, the bill was passed on Thursday to decrease the country's rapidly growing divorce rates and prevent “reckless divorces”.

The publication said the law was drafted last year. When politicians first sought feedback last year, many people disapproved.

The cooling off period “will not apply if one spouse is seeking divorce following domestic violence in the marriage".

Wion News reported that the country's divorce rate has increased steadily since 2003, when marriage laws were relaxed and more women became financially independent.

The new law will come into effect on January 1 2021.

On social media, many expressed their opinions about the law, saying it was doing more harm than good