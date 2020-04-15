Autistic young Spaniards struggle under lockdown

For Susana Cristo and other parents of autistic children, Spain's strict coronavirus lockdown is proving especially harrowing and has led to insults, harassment and even fines.

Unlike most Spaniards right now, autistic people are legally entitled to go for walks, but the government only specified this a week after declaring its state of emergency, and both police and civilians are often unaware of the situation.

“The neighbours in the surrounding tower blocks insult us, take photos,” 36-year-old Cristo said, describing the times she and four-year-old Olivia have ventured into the garden of their apartment building in Madrid.

Physical stimulus is vital for the wellbeing and cognitive development of people with autism, who struggle to grasp symbolic and imaginary concepts.

“It's very difficult because autism is an invisible disability,” Spain's Autism Confederation spokesperson Beatriz Garcia said. .

“People don't think you could be walking around for health reasons.”

Over a month into one of Europe's strictest quarantines, Spain started easing its near-total shutdown on Monday for businesses as the pace of new infections slowed, but tough restrictions remain in place for most people.

Spain has reported more than 17,000 coronavirus deaths, one of the highest fatality rates in the world.