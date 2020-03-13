Kenyan MP pretends to have coronavirus to test government’s hotline response

A Kenyan politician anonymously called the government health hotline for coronavirus cases and pretended to have symptoms during a committee sitting.

The purpose of the phone call, made by MP Sabina Chege, was to demonstrate Kenya’s ability to adequately respond to the spread of the illness by providing information, and was witnessed by the country's health minister.

The phone operator's response to Chege saying she did not have transport to go for testing left the committee in stitches.

The committee asked the health ministry to ensure staff were trained and prepared to provide accurate and helpful information as a "first call response" to the crisis.