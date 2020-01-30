World

China says will punish officials who slack off in fighting virus

By Muyu Xu, Ben Blanchard and Samuel Shen - 30 January 2020
A girl wears a mask as she walks past a scanning machine monitoring people's temperature following the new coronavirus outbreak from China, at Bandaranaike international airport in Katunayake, Sri Lanka, on January 24 2020.
Image: REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

China's anti-corruption watchdog said on Thursday it will severely punish officials who slack off on the job in fighting a new virus that is spreading across the country.

The Central Commission for Discipline Inspection (CCDI) said on its website that anyone who doesn't effectively carry out President Xi Jinping's instructions in the fight against the virus would be punished.

CCDI also said it would punish those who are derelict in their duty and misappropriate rescue funds and materials. 

