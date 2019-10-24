WATCH | Man targets cockroaches, blows up lawn

A Brazilian man trying to exterminate a nest of cockroaches blew up most of his lawn.

The New York Post reported that Cesar Schmitz attempted to obliterate the cockroaches by pouring petrol on his lawn and striking a match, which set off a blast on his property in the southern city of Enéas Marques.

Schmitz said his wife was scared of the insects and begged him “to destroy their nest under the ground once and for all”.

Luckily, Schmitz and his two dogs were not injured, but they got the fright of their lives.