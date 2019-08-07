Joe Biden says Trump's toxic tongue' linked to U.S. mass shootings

Democratic presidential front-runner and former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden accused President Donald Trump of fuelling the white supremacy that's blamed for several mass shootings in the United States, according to a speech Biden was due to deliver on Wednesday.

Biden, 76, was scheduled to speak in Iowa after back-to-back mass shootings this past weekend in the United States. In the first, on Saturday, a gunman killed 22 people in El Paso, a Texas city on the border with Mexico. Law enforcement agencies say he apparently was driven by hatred for Hispanics.

In the second mass shooting, a gunman in Dayton, Ohio, killed nine people, including his sister, before he was killed by police.

Trump's rhetoric, including calling Central Americans trying to enter the United States "an invasion", and his hard-line immigration policies have exposed him to condemnation since the El Paso shooting.