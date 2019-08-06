WATCH | Family caught stealing towels and toiletries from hotel

World

By Unathi Nkanjeni - 06 August 2019
A video of a family caught with stolen items from a hotel in Bali has gone viral.
Image: Twitter/@hemanthpmc

Twitter user @hemanthpmc posted the video. In it, a man can be heard saying, "Sorry, I will pay. Extra money. I will pay," as employees asked him to explain why hotel items, including a hairdryer, soap dispenser, mirror and jars, were found in his family's bags.

"I know you have a lot of money. This is no respect. You come to Bali, you just steal, no respect," the hotel manager responded.

Watch the video below:

According to a Daily Mail report, staff members confronted the group of nine holidaymakers from India as they tried to leave the hotel.

The hotel manager called the police, while one of the employees searched the tourists' bags. However, no charges were laid.

