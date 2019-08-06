Cyril Ramaphosa maintains he was in the dark until parliamentary Q & A

President Cyril Ramaphosa maintains he knew very little about the donations that were made to his campaign ahead of the ANC 2017 conference.

Presidential spokesperson Khusela Diko yesterday responded to the furore around leaked emails from Ramaphosa's campaign, which suggested that he could have known about who donated what to his campaign.

According to News24, the emails formed part of public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's report on Ramaphosa's response to parliament about the R500,000 donation received by his campaign from services company Bosasa.

The emails further showed that public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan was central in raising funds for Ramaphosa, the news website reported. It further said the president was consulted by the managers of his campaign about plans to approach several donors, including a Greek shipping tycoon with links to the arms deal.

Diko said the presidency could not comment on the substance of the emails or their veracity.