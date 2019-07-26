Zimbabwe's tourism minister spends night in jail, faces seven charges

Buying luxury cars, using social security money for personal political campaigns and making a series of dubious investments are among the seven charges faced by Zimbabwe’s tourism minister, Prisca Mupfumira, 68.

On Thursday investigators from the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZAAC) arrested her in connection with charges of alleged "criminal abuse of duty as a public officer". She spent the night at Avondale police station in Harare.

Her charge sheet, seen by TimesLIVE, states that money amounting to over US$90m was unaccounted for under her watch between 2013 and 2017 when she was public service minister.

The minister, in her "warned and cautioned" statement, pleaded not guilty to all the charges levelled against her.