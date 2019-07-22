Donald Trump 2020: Suck it up, it's just a little straw

Many states in the US have banned plastic drinking straws. However, the Trump 2020 campaign is taking a different approach – selling a 10-pack bundle of branded plastic straws for $15 (about R209).

The campaign’s merchandise website stated that "liberal paper straws don’t work. Stand with President (Donald) Trump and buy your pack of recyclable straws today."

According to the US president, there's a lot more to focus on than "little" straws.

“You know, it’s interesting about plastic straws. So you have a little straw, but what about the plates, the wrappers and everything else that are much bigger, and they’re made of the same material? So the straws are interesting. Everybody focuses on the straws. There’s a lot of things to focus on, but it’s an interesting question,” Trump said.