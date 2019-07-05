UN says Libyan guards allegedly shot at migrants fleeing airstrikes

The UN said on Thursday it had information that Libyan guards shot at refugees and migrants trying to flee from airstrikes that killed at least 53 people, including six children, in a migrant detention centre.

A report from the UN Office for Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said there were two air strikes late on Tuesday, one hitting an unoccupied garage and one hitting a hangar containing around 120 refugees and migrants.

"There are reports that following the first impact, some refugees and migrants were fired upon by guards as they tried to escape," the OCHA report said.

Bodies were still being recovered from the rubble, the report said, suggesting the death toll could rise.

There are still about 500 people at the detention centre at Tajoura, east of Tripoli, with four Nigerians set for release to the Nigerian embassy on Thursday and a plan for 31 women and children to be sent to the UN refugee agency's departures facility in Tripoli.

There was no comment from Libyan officials on the OCHA report.

Interior minister Fathi Ali Bashagha said the Tripoli government was considering closing all detention centres for migrants and releasing the inmates. Thousands are held alone in centres in Tripoli, the capital.