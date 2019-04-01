UK weighs options as Brexit crisis deepens

Britain’s exit from the European Union was in disarray after the implosion of Prime Minister Theresa May’s Brexit strategy left her under pressure from rival factions to leave without a deal, go for an election or forge a much softer divorce.

After one of the most tumultuous weeks in British politics since the 2016 referendum, it was still uncertain how, when or even if the United Kingdom would ever leave the bloc it first joined 46 years ago.

A third defeat of May’s divorce deal, after her pledge to quit if it was passed, left one of the weakest leaders in a generation grappling with a perilous crisis over Brexit, the UK’s most significant move since World War 2.

Parliament will vote on different Brexit options on Monday and then May could try one last roll of the dice by bringing her deal back to a vote in parliament as soon as Tuesday.

“There are no ideal choices available and there are very good arguments against any possible outcome at the moment,” justice secretary David Gauke, who voted in the referendum to stay in the European Union, said.

Many in May’s party, though, have lost patience.

The Sun newspaper reported that 170 of her 314 Conservative legislators had sent her a letter demanding that Brexit take place in the next few months – deal or no deal.

The UK was due to leave the EU on March 29 but the political deadlock in London forced May to ask the bloc for a delay.

Currently, Brexit is due to take place at 10pm GMT (12am SA time) on April 12 unless she comes up with another option.

The labyrinthine Brexit crisis has left the UK divided – supporters of both Brexit and EU membership marched through London last week.

Many on both sides feel betrayed by a political elite that has failed to show leadership.

Parliament is due to vote on Monday evening on a range of alternative Brexit options selected by speaker John Bercow from nine proposals put forward by legislators, including a no-deal exit, preventing a nodeal exit, a customs union, or a second referendum.

With no majority yet in the House of Commons for any of the Brexit options, there was speculation that an election could be called, though such a vote would be unpredictable and it is unclear who would lead the Conservatives into it.

The Conservative Party’s deputy chair, James Cleverly, said it was not planning for an election.

But the deputy leader of the opposition Labour Party, Tom Watson, said his party was on election footing.

Opponents of Brexit fear it will make Britain poorer and divide the West as it grapples with both the unconventional US presidency of Donald Trump and growing assertiveness from Russia and China.

Supporters of Brexit say while the divorce might bring some short-term instability, in the longer term it will allow the UK to thrive if cut free from what they cast as a doomed attempt at European unity.