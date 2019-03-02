Battle rages in Mogadishu as hotel attack death toll nears 30

Heavy gunfire rang out across central Mogadishu on Friday as Somali troops battled to dislodge Islamist insurgents holed up next to a hotel they bombed the previous evening, and as the death toll stemming from that attack neared 30.

Al-Shabaab fighters set off two bombs outside the Hotel Maka Al-Mukarama before retreating to an adjacent building, from where they fired on soldiers who tried to enter.

At least two soldiers were carried away from the hotel on Friday morning.

The attack - the latest in a series of high-profile assaults in East Africa by Al-Shabaab - came after US forces in Somalia stepped up air strikes against the Islamist group.

"The militants are still fighting from inside a civilian house adjacent to the hotel ... (They) are fighting back with grenades and Kalashnikov (rifles)," police officer Major Musa Ali told Reuters.

He said 29 people, mostly civilians, had died in the attack and its aftermath, and 80 had been wounded. Many civilians had been rescued but the death toll could rise, he added.