Security force brutality a betrayal – Mnangagwa

Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa promised on Tuesday to investigate a brutal crackdown by security forces on anti-government protesters, as two of his supporters spoke of a possible plot to remove him from office.

Lawyers and activists say police and soldiers have killed at least 12 people, wounded scores and arrested hundreds since demonstrations began nine days ago following a hike in the price of fuel.

Zimbabwe’s Human Rights Commission accused security forces of systematic torture.

In his first public comments since cutting short a foreign trip, Mnangagwa said violence by security forces was “unacceptable and a betrayal of the new Zimbabwe”.

“Misconduct will be investigated. If required, heads will roll,” Mnangagwa wrote on Twitter on Tuesday, calling for a national dialogue involving churches, civil society and the opposition.

A lawyers group reported more rights violations since Mnangagwa’s return to Harare late on Monday, fuelling rumours of deep divisions within his government.

Two allies of Mnangagwa – a Zanu-PF MP, Mayor Wadyajena, and former deputy finance minister Terence Mukupe – said some members of the government were attempting to impeach him.

“They threatened to kill me and harm my family. I stand by @edmnangagwa.

“The plot is foiled, they lack numbers for impeachment,” Wadyajena posted.

A spokesperson for Mnangagwa had said on Sunday the crackdown was a foretaste of how authorities would respond to future unrest.

In the clearest sign yet that Zimbabwe is sliding back into the authoritarian rule that characterised the regime of former leader Robert Mugabe, the Zimbabwe Human Rights Commission said security forces instigated systematic torture of residents after last week’s unrest turned violent. Police say three people died. The level of force used on those who died or were injured, and supported by medical reports, pointed to police brutality, one of the human rights commission’s commissioners said.

Before winning a contested election in July, Mnangagwa promised a clean break with the 37-year rule of Mugabe, who used the security forces to quell civilian protests before being forced out in a de facto coup in November 2017.

The latest unrest drove Mnangagwa – at one time a close Mugabe aide – to cancel an appearance at the World Economic Forum in Davos, where he had been expected to pitch for foreign investments, and fly home.

He said on Tuesday that the 150% hike in the price of fuel that triggered the demonstrations had been necessary.

President Cyril Ramaphosa, speaking in Geneva en route to Davos, said South Africa was in discussions with Harare about how to help.

Ramaphosa called for sanctions against Zimbabwe to be lifted to help ease shortages of food and fuel, “because they have embarked on a path of democracy and on a path of real recovery”.

US sanctions imposed in 2002 prevent Washington officials in international financial institutions, including the IMF, from voting for loans to Zimbabwe.

With high inflation and a shortage of cash in circulation eating into ordinary Zimbabweans’ spending power, the fragile state of the economy is at the heart of the country’s political troubles.