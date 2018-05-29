‘Time for UK to give back foreign loot’

Britain should return foreign treasures looted in past centuries if it wants to make international friends in the future, a television historian has suggested.

David Olusoga, a presenter on the BBC’s recent Civilisations series, said 21st-century Asian superpowers like China were keenly aware that Britain had stolen parts of its history.

He joked that there should be “a special version of Supermarket Sweep where every country is given a huge shopping trolley and two minutes in the British Museum”.

Speaking at the Hay Festival, Olusoga said: “I don’t know how sustainable it is, Europeans and Americans having these museums full of stuff that was taken in violent raids from other countries when those other countries are now our trading partners, countries we want to have good relationships with and financially beneficial relationships with.

“If the world is pivoting to Asia, if our relationships with the Commonwealth after Brexit are going to be more important, they remember the things that were taken. There are senses of loss in those countries.

“It is beneficial to us to listen to those appeals.”

Olusoga cited treasures taken from the Summer Palace in Beijing in 1850 by Lord Elgin’s sons.

“The Chinese have an enormous ministry investigating those objects, trying to repatriate them, because everyone in school in China is taught about the fact that the British and the French burned down one of the greatest palaces in all of Asia,” he said.

He also joined calls for the Elgin Marbles to be returned to Greece.