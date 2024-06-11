Politics

Eastern Cape ANC awaiting report on preferred premier candidate

By Herald Reporter - 11 June 2024

The Eastern Cape ANC is waiting for a report from national officials on the party’s preferred candidate for premier.

The premier, speaker and deputy speaker will be elected in Bhisho on Friday...

