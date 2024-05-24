Taste ‘the good life’ with The Herald Cooking Masterclass

May and June are considered some of the best months to visit Capri Island, which is where the next The Herald Cooking Masterclass takes us.
Surrounded by its famous azure-coloured sea, the island of Capri in the Bay of Naples, Italy, is one of the most exclusive tourist destinations in the world.
“It is best known for natural sites like the Blue Grotto, a dark cavern where the sea glows electric blue.
“Being surrounded by water, seafood is a natural choice, and a succulent mussel-stuffed squid is the perfect recipe to celebrate the island of Capri with our upcoming Masterclass,” Capsicum Culinary Studio Nelson Mandela Bay campus head Michelle Pratt said.
So, while we may be experiencing winter on Thursday June 13 in the southern hemisphere, our taste buds will travel to an entirely different and exotic location with the Capri-zy Masterclass hosted at Capsicum Culinary Studio in Greenacres..
“On Capri Island, you will find breathtaking views and crystal clear blue water,” Pratt said.
“Capri natives embody la dolce vita, which means a sweet, good life of self-indulgence.
“Their dining scene is famously and delightfully relaxed, with seafood being one of their specialities paired with citrus.
“This has become something of a motif of the island with lemon trees everywhere. We will be creating the perfect dish to indulge in.”
This year’s island series is a twist on the now well-loved The Herald Cooking Masterclass — a fun, interactive cooking experience hosted by The Herald and sponsored by Checkers, Three Peaks Wine and Capsicum Culinary Studio Nelson Mandela Bay.
In addition to the mussel-stuffed squid as a main dish that participants will prepare, a soy-marinated melon salad with citrus dressing will be the refreshing side dish of the evening.
“Italians have their own way of preparing their dishes,” Pratt said.
“You can find many variations and recipes from different regions in Italy.
“The one we have chosen will showcase just how the natives of Capri prepare their seafood dishes.
“We will show you the correct technique and cooking methods to use when preparing seafood to get the best results.”
The seafood dish is perfectly paired by Mount Vernon Wine Estate sales support and director of hospitality Sarah Weiss.
“We will be pairing the dish with the citrus forward, crisp dry white sauvignon blanc.
“Just like our Three Peaks sauvignon blanc, the island of Capri is fresh and fun, reminding us to relax, sip and sit back,” Weiss said.
All ingredients for The Herald Cooking Masterclasses will be supplied by Checkers.
Checkers continues to innovate, enhancing its offerings to provide customers with a premier shopping experience, including an ever-growing range of exclusive private-label products such as Forage & Feast, Simple Truth and Oh My Goodness!
These products are carefully curated to meet customer preferences and complement their lifestyles at supermarket prices.
Checkers’ expansive product range, averaging 30,000 items in each store, ensures there is something to cater to every palate and culinary need.
Book your spot to attend the Capri-zy Masterclass on Thursday June 13 from 6pm at www.bit.ly/heraldcookcapri
Tickets are R400 a person and include a welcome drink, head chef host, Checkers basket of ingredients, a fun and interactive dining experience, complimentary chef’s apron and a bottle of wine compliments of Three Peaks.
For more information, contact The Herald marketing manager Berna Ulay-Walters on ulayb@theherald.co.za or 041-504-7135.
