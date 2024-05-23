Politics

Sarah Baartman district municipality passes R260m budget

By Nomazima Nkosi - 23 May 2024

The Sarah Baartman district municipality passed its R260m budget for the 2024/2025 financial year on Wednesday.

An amount of R248.7m was approved for the operational budget while R9.7m was approved for the capital budget...

