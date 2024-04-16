ANC finishing the work that Christ started — Mabuyane
Eastern Cape premier and ANC provincial chair Oscar Mabuyane compared the party’s work to that of Jesus Christ when he promised an elderly disabled Motherwell resident that her new RDP house would be completed by May 29.
He was on the campaign trail in the township on Monday, helping disabled residents in Ward 54 register for special voting ahead of the national and provincial elections...
