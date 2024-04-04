Politics

WATCH LIVE | IEC hosts signing of Electoral Code of Conduct by political parties

Scheduled to start at 10am

By TimesLIVE - 04 April 2024

Courtesy of SABC News

The Electoral Commission of South Africa is hosting the signing ceremony of the Electoral Code of Conduct and ballot paper draw at Gallagher Estate in Midrand on Thursday.

