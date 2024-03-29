Former president Jacob Zuma was involved in a car accident but suffered no injuries, it was reported on Friday morning.
Former president Jacob Zuma escapes unhurt in car accident — report
Image: MKP/Emacous Photography
Former president Jacob Zuma was involved in a car accident but suffered no injuries, it was reported on Friday morning.
According to the SABC, Zuma was on his way to campaign for the newly formed MK Party in Eshowe at the time of the accident.
Zuma and the other occupants he was travelling with were injured, a leader of the party told the broadcaster.
This comes a day after the Electoral Commission (IEC) endorsed objections to the former president's nomination to stand for parliament.
Zuma was nominated by the MK Party as its main candidate for the National Assembly despite him having a criminal record. The criminal record stems from a 15-month prison sentence handed to him by the Constitutional Court after a contempt of court conviction in 2021.
The MK Party said it would appeal against the IEC’s decision.
* This is a developing story
