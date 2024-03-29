Now fifth in the West, the Pelicans have everything to play for as they look to close the gap with the LA Clippers and lock in homecourt advantage as the race to the playoffs continues across the league.
Important NBA battles on ESPN this weekend
Image: NBAE/Getty Images
The 2023-24 NBA regular season is coming into decisive stages as the battle for the best possible seed ahead of the playoffs continues on ESPN this weekend.
On Saturday night, the current league leaders Boston Celtics (57-16) travel to Louisiana to take on the Pelicans (45-28) at the Smoothie King Center in downtown New Orleans at 11pm (CAT).
The Celtics have the best road record in the NBA this season but lost their last two games, including last night’s overtime loss to the Hawks in Atlanta.
They are led by five-time NBA All-Star Jayson Tatum (27.3 points and 8.2 rebounds per game), three-time NBA All-Star Jaylen Brown (23.4 ppg and 5.6 rpg) and 2018 NBA All-Star Kristaps Porzingis (20.3 ppg and 6.9 rpg).
Though they have 11 more wins than the second in the East Milwaukee Bucks, they will want to return to their winning ways quickly in anticipation of another long playoff run.
The Pelicans are led by two-time NBA All-Star Zion Williamson (22.7 ppg) and 2020 NBA All-Star Brandon Ingram (20.9 ppg).
Thursday night's win against Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks, behind Williams’ 28 points and CJ McCollum’s 25 points, seven rebounds and seven assists, will give them confidence that they can hold their own against some of the top teams in the league.
Now fifth in the West, the Pelicans have everything to play for as they look to close the gap with the LA Clippers and lock in homecourt advantage as the race to the playoffs continues across the league.
On Sunday night, the reigning NBA champions Denver Nuggets (51-22) will host the Cleveland Cavaliers (44-29) at the Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado at 9.30pm (CAT).
The Nuggets’ Nikola Jokic remains one of the favourites to win the 2023-24 NBA Most Valuable Player (MVP) award and leads the team with 26.1 points, 12.2 rebounds and nine assists per game.
It would be Jokic’s third MVP award, who is also a six-time NBA All-Star and was the 2023 NBA Finals MVP last year. He is supported by Jamal Murray who is having another great season with 20.9 points and 6.7 assists per game, but is now day-to-day (right knee inflammation).
Meanwhile, the Cavs will hope their leader and five-time NBA All-Star Donovan Mitchell (27.4 points, 5.3 rebounds and 6.1 assists per game), will be available, as some media reports indicate that he is close to a return after sustaining a knee injury earlier this month.
Cleveland dropped six of their last nine games and their top-four finish in the East and homecourt advantage in the playoffs may be in jeopardy if they don’t turn their fortunes around quickly.
The SoFi NBA Play-In Tournament will take place from April 16-19, with the 2024 NBA Playoffs to begin on April 20.
NBA on ESPN this weekend:
Saturday: Boston Celtics and New Orleans Pelicans, 11pm (CAT)
Sunday: Cleveland Cavaliers and Denver Nuggets, 9.30pm (CAT)
• All 2023-24 NBA games are available in SA on NBA League Pass. — NBA Africa
