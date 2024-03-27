Nelson Mandela Bay councillor Gouws makes DA national candidate list

Nelson Mandela Bay DA councillor Renaldo Gouws says he is ready to make a bigger impact on a national level after appearing in the 70th spot for the party’s candidate list for the National Assembly.
Gouws said he was humbled to have placed high enough on the party’s list to be considered for parliament, should the DA obtain enough seats.
His name was revealed after the DA unveiled its candidate list during a media briefing on Monday.
Aside from Gouws, other Bay councillors featured prominently on the DA’s candidate list for the Bhisho legislature.
These included former mayor and current caucus chair Retief Odendaal who is no stranger to the legislature.
The likes of Kabelo Mogatosi, Heinrich Muller, Morne Steyn, Rano Kayser and Ondela Kepe were also listed high, along with DA Eastern Cape Youth chair Luvo Vimbani.
DA federal council chair Helen Zille said the selection process was over 10 months and measured and assessed the performance and competencies of those who applied.
Gouws already has a national platform due to his strong social media presence which often rubs people the wrong way.
Asked if he was up to the task of moving from the council to the National Assembly, Gouws said he would accept an offer if the DA called him up.
“If called, I will accept and that’s why I put my name in the hat. I’m very humbled to be placed high enough.
“But it does come with sadness as I love Ward 2 and it’s always been the place where I’ve lived, worked and we’ve tried our best for the beachfront.
“Even if I might end up going to Cape Town, I will be residing here and will also ensure that Ward 2 is kept to standard,” Gouws said.
Gouws said he felt he could make a bigger impact at a national level because that was where policies and decisions were made that affected the entire country.
“I’ve been a councillor since 2016, going on eight years now.
“The obvious thing is a national progression for me to try to have a bigger impact.
“Even before I was a councillor, I always spoke on national issues and kept abreast on national issues and I feel like it’s where I contribute my skills to,” he said.
HeraldLIVE
Nelson Mandela Bay councillor Gouws makes DA national candidate list
Image: EUGENE COETZEE
HeraldLIVE
