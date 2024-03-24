Politics

Ramaphosa urges patience amid Mapisa-Nqakula allegations

By Nomazima Nkosi - 24 March 2024

ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa has urged the public to allow party processes to unfold amid calls for national assembly speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula to be removed from her position. 

Ramaphosa was on the campaign trail in Nelson Mandela Bay, and was asked about escalating calls for Mapisa-Nqakula’s resignation and the potential invocation of the party’s step-aside rule. ..

