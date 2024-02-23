EFF MPLs chased out of Eastern Cape state of province address
Member injured, water bottles and chairs fly as red berets storm stage
A scuffle that led to chaotic scenes at the Abbotsford Christian Centre in East London where thousands of people gathered for the state of the province address, saw an MPL taken to Frere Hospital after she sustained a head injury.
EFF MPL Zoleka Qotoyi was allegedly manhandled by protocol officers for disrupting premier Oscar Mabuyane ahead of his address on Thursday...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.