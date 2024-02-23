Major Eastern Cape ports to receive much-needed boost

The Eastern Cape's three major ports are set to receive a much-needed bulk boost in critical infrastructure and oversight operations to ensure the efficient utilisation of some of provinces most lucrative freight terminals.
Transnet National Ports Authority (TNPA) is forging ahead with implementation of a Recovery Plan for its Central Region ports of East London, Ngqura and Port Elizabeth.
The TNPA's Recovery Plan framework is aligned to the Transnet Group’s overall plan, which aims to improve operations and financial sustainability while ensuring operational efficiency improvements across the business over an 18-months to the end of the 2024/2025 financial year.
“TNPA’s strategic move is to ensure the competitiveness of the Central Region ports by prioritising the improvement of port efficiencies through robust port operations oversight, delivery of critical infrastructure and investing in reliable marine fleet,” it said in a statement.
At the Port of Ngqura, the TNPA said it is already seeing the benefits of two additional hydraulic tension mooring units which were operationalised to curb shipping delays caused by inclement weather conditions.
“In line with the Central Region’s focus on enabling the local fishing industry in Nelson Mandela Bay, the project pipeline for the Port of Port Elizabeth includes the completed upgrade of the 1,200-ton slipway and the refurbishment of the Dom Pedro Quay which is planned to commence at the end of February 2024.
“The port will also benefit from eight of the 52 hydraulic tension units that TNPA has procured for its ports.”
Among the initiatives for East London is the deepening and strengthening of the N-berth and the replacement of two Graving Dock Jib Cranes to enable the ship repair facility as well as the acquisition of two tugboats.
“These initiatives are aimed at boosting the river port’s marine infrastructure and fleet availability to enable key sectors of the local economy.
“The N-Berth construction project has commenced and will be completed in October 2024.
“Within this project, TNPA seeks to increase the berth capacity of the automotive terminal of the Port of East London and allow for berthing of modern automotive carriers,” according to the statement.
