×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Politics

Eastern Cape government to install 13 EV charging stations in province

By Herald Reporter - 22 February 2024

The Eastern Cape government plans to install 13 electric vehicle (EV) charging stations in the province, which will be operational by May.

This was announced by premier Oscar Mabuyane during his state of the province address in East London on Thursday...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Malema on 'close' relationship with Ramaphosa, load-shedding & tribalism
DA's Steenhuisen lays charges against ANC's Paul Mashatile

Most Read